Improve your life - one skill at a time

This free, educational video program has been carefully crafted to give you useful tips when teaching a child to ride a bike. Learning how to ride a bike is one of the defining moments of childhood. It helps the child develop their coordination and spatial awareness, and sets them on the path to becoming a more independent young adult. We believe that, whatever the age you learn it at, cycling is an essential skill, and once you do learned, is itnever really forgetten. In this video program we will break down the learning process into several manageable steps. Only move on to the next one, once the child has comfortably mastered the skills demonstrated in the previous video. They are targeted at children and the parents, guardians or adults who may wish to teach them how to ride in a safe and speedy manner. This video may also serve as a valuable resorce for school teachers or cycling instructors. The program was created thanks to the support of Deacthlon. The videos were conceived with the expert guidance of Guillaume Guerard, a qualified cycling instructor and life-long bike enthusiast whose advice and pedagogical tips were invaluable. He works teaching children how to cycle safely and reponsibly every day. This program comprises five videos which are broken down into the basics elements of cycling, which are: Scooting, Balancing, Pedalling, and finally some really useful training drills and learning games to help consolidate the previous steps. Cycling a great sport. It can be used as a primary mode of transport or simply for recreational and sporting purposes. It has an extremely low environmental impact and helps people to lead a more independent and mobile life. Teaching a child to ride a bike is an incredibly rewarding experience which stays with both teacher and student forever. If you have any comments or feedback on the exericses shown in these videos, then please feel free to write to us in the comments section of each video, we'd love to hear back from you. Enjoy your ride!