Improve your life - one skill at a time

In this educational video program, you will learn tips on how to keep both you and your bike safe and secure when cycling in an urban environment. The techniques shown in the videos contain valuable information for any person wanting to learn how to cycle safely through areas where there is regular traffic, but they are also useful for beginner cyclists who want to master the basics of their bike before hitting the road. Injuries sustained from cycling in urban areas are numerous and sometimes fatal. This program aims to combat this issue by raising awareness and increasing knowledge about the safe practices when cycling through busy streets. Follow the advice we set out in the videos to cycle safely, and to keep your bike safe and running properly too. Cycling in the city needn’t be a daunting experience; there are countless benefits to cycling regularly: it has a low impact on the environment, is great for the cardiovascular and muscular development; boosts your mood and lowers stress; and it gives you increased mobility and independence. The program is split into three chapters detailing tips on; what to do before you ride; how to use your bike properly; and how to keep both bike and rider safe. The program was created thanks to the support of Decathlon. The videos were conceived with the expert guidance of Guillaume Guerard, a qualified cycling instructor and life-long bike enthusiast. We hope that more people will see the virtues of cycling as a mode of urban transport. Enjoy your ride!
This online tutorial video program teaches adults how to ride a bike. The program aims to encourage people who have never ridden a bike to learn cycling. It is designed for adults to be able to learn it by themselves. It is never too late to start cycling! These video series are designed for beginner adults who want to learn cycling. The program was created thanks to the support of Deacthlon. The videos were conceived with the expert guidance of Guillaume Guerard, a qualified cycling instructor and life-long bike enthusiast. The program gives an introduction to cycling for adults then explains essential techniques including: scooting, balancing and pedalling and finishes up with some handy exercises that could be practiced easily after mastering all the previous steps.
This free, educational video program has been carefully crafted to give you useful tips when teaching a child to ride a bike. Learning how to ride a bike is one of the defining moments of childhood. It helps the child develop their coordination and spatial awareness, and sets them on the path to becoming a more independent young adult. We believe that, whatever the age you learn it at, cycling is an essential skill, and once you do learned, is itnever really forgetten. In this video program we will break down the learning process into several manageable steps. Only move on to the next one, once the child has comfortably mastered the skills demonstrated in the previous video. They are targeted at children and the parents, guardians or adults who may wish to teach them how to ride in a safe and speedy manner. This video may also serve as a valuable resorce for school teachers or cycling instructors. The program was created thanks to the support of Deacthlon. The videos were conceived with the expert guidance of Guillaume Guerard, a qualified cycling instructor and life-long bike enthusiast whose advice and pedagogical tips were invaluable. He works teaching children how to cycle safely and reponsibly every day. This program comprises five videos which are broken down into the basics elements of cycling, which are: Scooting, Balancing, Pedalling, and finally some really useful training drills and learning games to help consolidate the previous steps. Cycling a great sport. It can be used as a primary mode of transport or simply for recreational and sporting purposes. It has an extremely low environmental impact and helps people to lead a more independent and mobile life. Teaching a child to ride a bike is an incredibly rewarding experience which stays with both teacher and student forever. If you have any comments or feedback on the exericses shown in these videos, then please feel free to write to us in the comments section of each video, we'd love to hear back from you. Enjoy your ride!
In this video program you will learn the basics of mountain biking (MTB). The aim of this program is to inspire individuals and motivate them to try out mountain biking as a new sport. MTB is a great and fun way to get outdoor areas of great natural beauty. The information and instructions contained in this video series are meant to provide beginners with a basic introduction to mountain biking as a sport. They will also give more experienced MTB riders a few tips and tricks to help improve. The Mountain Biking Program was created thanks to the support of Decathlon. It was also developed thanks to the expert advice of former competitive mountain bike athlete and qualified cycling instructor (moniteur cycliste) Guillaume Guerard. It covers the basics such as the different body positions, the gear youi'll need as well as the safety precatutions to take. It also covers more foundational and advanced techniqueas from pumping and corning, to riding switchbacks, bunny hopping, performing endos and jumping. Hopefully these techniques will help you to discover a new sport, get out into nature, and provide you with a real thrill! Ride safe and enjoy your ride.
This free video program has been designed to teach you the basics of road cycling. It aims to demonstrate the key elements of this popular, yet physically demanding sport in the hopes of making it accessible to a greater number of people. Road cycling is an excellent way of inscreasing one's fitness and muscular strength. Rides are also often very social events and there are now amateur road cycling clubs all over the world. The tips and techniques outlined in these videos are targeted at beginner-level cyclists or complete newcomers to the sport wishing to deepen their knowledge of the basics. The program was created thanks to the support of Deacthlon. The videos were conceived with the expert guidance of Guillaume Guerard, a qualified cycling instructor and life-long bike enthusiast. The program has been structured into four chapters on: the necessary pre-ride checks and equipment; learning how to correctly master the different componetns of the bike itself; how to improve your riding technique; and essential road cycling tips. The sport of road cycling has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity in recent decades. This program shows you that it is a sport which can be practiced by almost anyone, anywhere. Remember that this is probably one of the most demanding cycling sports, so improving will take hard work and plenty of effort, but the results are definitely worth it. Road cycling is a great way to stay in shape, build strength and to make friends. Cycle safe and enjoy your ride!
In the past 10 years, the number of natural catastrophes linked to global warming has increased by 60%, and one in every two people is at risk of being affected by one. In this program you will learn the correct safety precautions and techniques to adopt when face with a major disaster In this program you will learn the how to act properly and safely in the case of a natural disaster.
This program on bike repair will show you a few essential techniques to keep your bike well-maintained and running smoothly. The key objective of this program of twelve videos is to demonstrate a few quick, resourceful and inexpensive ways of fixing your bike when you’re out on the trail, or when you have minimal tools at your disposal. The program is broken down into chapters on: the basics of bike repair; fixing punctures and flat bicycle tires; S.O.S emergency repair tips and techniques; and quick bike checks and general maintenance. It could be the difference between a short cycle or a very long walk home. The videos are aimed at all bike-users, whether used recreationally or for earning a living, and could equally serve as the foundations for basic bike mechanic training purposes. This program was made thanks to the support of Decathlon, SIKANA’s partner for the Sports program, and with the expert collaboration of Fabrice Tellier, a long-serving professional bike mechanic with experience as a military bike mechanic. Cycling has numerous health and environmental benefits, and is the primary mode of transport for people all over the world, so it’s essential that you know a few tips and tricks to keep yours, or any of the world’s 1 billion bikes running smoothly at a low cost. Enjoy your ride!
In this educational video program, you will learn the basics of masonry. The Helper Mason program has been created to provide useful and accessible content for anyone seeking to learn the fundamentals of masonry. It serves to guide vocational empowerment as well as basic self reliance at home. This course will simplify the technical aspects of the work at hand. This curriculum was developed to provide free content in aid of workers entering into the construction industry in India. However, it covers the universal basics of masonry and introduces key concepts and techniques to anyone who wishes to learn. The Helper Mason program has been created thanks to the support of Kingfisher. It has been split into the following categories: Introduction to masonry, Components and Materials, Tools, Safety & Maintenance, and Construction. A Mason has a complex job at hand demanding a deep understanding of different materials and how they interact with each other. Creating solid structures based on two-dimensional blueprints requires one to constantly strengthen skills and knowledge. Although experience is the most important aspect learning in any practical field, a good foundation will ensure a smooth learning curve. Let's begin!
In this educational video program, you will learn how to be a woodworker. The key objective of this program is to help individuals develop the unique skill sets required for woodworking. It has been structured with the hope of opening up professional opportunities, or to simply enrich life with a demanding and useful hobby. The introduction to tools and techniques, along with step-by-step projects, will provide a basic foundation to get you started in the field. The information and instructions contained in this video series are meant to provide beginners with a basic introduction to the skills required in woodworking. The Woodworking Program was created thanks to the support of Kingfisher. It has been split into the following categories: introduction to woodworking, marking tools, measuring tools, saws, planing and shaving tools, hammers and mallets, chisels, rasp and file, drills, screwdrivers, finishing, clamps and vice, joinery, power tools, making simple tools, and projects. Woodworking involves design, planning and layout, and execution with hands-on proficency. The woodworker will always find his problem-solving skills being challenged, but the satisfaction of crafting useful things for people is hugely rewarding. The abstract thinking and physical coordination required for woodworking makes it an ideal field for those in pursuit of discipline and excellence from work that bears practical results. Welcome to the world of woodworking!
In this 'Electricity for Everyone' program, you will discover practical lessons that you can try at home. In each a video, a new lesson will be given, or a new subject introduced. It's up to you to decide what interests you most, and what may be the most useful for you in setting up your electrical installation at home. The lessons we give are for beginners to the principles of electricity and basic circuitry. Over the course of the program, you will learn about the risks of an electrical installation. You will also learn how to save energy and get the most out of your electrical household appliances. This program was created in collaborations with volunteers from the charity Electricens Sans Frontières (Electricians Without Borders). The installation of electricity networks is essential for social and economic development. It means that the essential buildings of a town can be lit up, such as schools and hospitals, it also makes roads safer and even gives people access to clean drinking water
In this educational video program you will discover techniques and exercises to help you learn how to swim the front crawl. The key objective of the 11 videos in this program is to inspire more people to try out this essential swimming technique. It also contains useful swimming exercises which swimmers can use to improve their front crawl swimming techniques. The front crawl is one of the of most widely-practiced swimming strokes, and learning how to swim is a fundamental skill that everyone should have. This program was created thanks to the support of Decathlon, SIKANA's partner for the Sports topic, as well as Pierrick le Floch, whose expert advice as a professional swimming coach was invaluable. The front crawl program has been split into the following chapters: How to Warm Up Before Swimming; The Basic Techniques; Drills to Improve your Front Crawl; Stretching After a Swim. Knowing how to swim could be potentially life-saving, but it’s also a great sport to learn because of the many benefits in terms of fitness and wellbeing that it can bring about. It’s an excellent cardiovascular sport that works out the entire body in one go, and is low impact on joints, - making it unrivalled as a sport you can use to recover from injury. Follow the videos and try them out for yourself. Over to you!
Discover 23 recreational exercises to guide you through the process of overcoming a fear of water. In this program, you will learn some essential techniques to help you feel more comfortable and learn to have fun in the water. Each video outlines one exercise. Follow them in order to gradually discover the pleasure of being in an aquatic environment. The exercises shown in these videos are for any person wanting to overcome a fear of water, regardless of their age. Each exercise is designed to be accessible to beginners.. This program was developed with the expert collaboration of a trained lifeguard and a professional swimming coach specialised in introducing people to water and helping people overcome a fear of it. It is based around three main sections: getting comfortable in the water; learning the essential techniques to be at ease in the water; and learning to have fun in the swimming pool. Panic in the water is the cause of multiple drownings. Learn to be without water phobia and to have no fear in the swimming pool, and avoid the risks that water phobia can carry with it. Only then can you be happy to your fullest in the water. Over to you!
In this educational video program, you will learn how to play badminton. The aim is to make badminton accessible to all individuals who are eager to learn, and inspire them to enjoy the game, develop great stamina, reflexes, flexibility and general fitness. The step-by- step breakdown of the shots and the drills will serve as a solid theoretical foundation. The exercises in this video program are designed for beginners and players who want to learn the basics and hone their existing skills. This program was created thanks to the support of Decathlon, SIKANA's partner for the Sports topic, and with the participation of Sebastiao Diãs de Oliveira, founder of the Associação Miratus de Badminton. It has been split into the following categories: learning the basics of badminton, holding the racket, footwork, forehand, backhand, serve and drop shot techniques and training drills. Remember to warm up before and warm down after playing. Badminton is a great physical activity that improves your fitness, strength and coordination. Playing it regularly sharpens your reflexes and improves agility. It can help prevent various health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. It is also extremely accessible and can be played in indoor and outdoor, in a club, in a park or on the street. Playing badminton is a fantastic way to make new friends and lead a happy and healthy life. Enjoy your game!
Over a million children could be saved each year if breastfeeding practices were improved (WHO). In this program you will discover a real, in-depth guide to breastfeeding designed to accompany you during the exciting journey of parenthood
The origins of yoga can be traced back to India several thousands of years ago. It’s physical, mental and spiritual benefits are numerous. This program is aimed to help novices who hope to learn the basic positions and essential techniques, in order to improve their flexibility, concentration, strength and to manage their stress levels.
Juggling dates back thousands of years to some of the most ancient civilisations known to man. Juggling promotes concentration, coordination and balance. Here, we present an introduction to the basic techniques of juggling with balls, clubs, as well as bounce and contact juggling
Every day, millions of people die from HIV/AIDS, malaria and other infectious diseases. These are deaths which could be avoided thanks, amongst other things, to proper preventive practices. Inn this program, you will discover simple techniques you can employ during your everyday life to avoid the transmission or worsening of such diseases.
In this programme we will learn the art of Origami, which is all about folding a single sheet paper in order to create different shapes and forms. Depending on your level of ability, or of those around you, you can start learning from our beginner, intermediate and advanced level tutorials. Once you’ve got the basics down, you will be able to grow your skills and begin created you very own origami.
You just can't beat sharing a sweet treat with friends or family. in this program, you will learn how to bake your favourite cakes and baked delights
Urban Art is a way of spreading a message - a means of educating people. Out in the streets, people are constantly on the move, so it is important that your message is striking, relevant and presented in an inventive way in order to be taken in by pedestrians. In this program, you will learn the basics of graffiti.
Modern farming techniques have caused soil depletion leading to a more limited level of food production on the local scale. Cultivating small land spaces can foster greater local food sovereignty in an environmentally sustainable way. In this programme you will learn how to grow produce using the pioneering Grow Biointensive approach.
Because of non-sustainable agricultural techniques in many regions across, soils are becoming less fertile. Using Ramial Chipped Wood (RCW) is an ecological approach way of nurturing soils and and re-establishing their fertility. In this program you will learn how to prepare and use RCW.